Mesquite police chase suspect in stolen silver car

Mesquite police were involved in a high-speed chase with a driver in a stolen silver sedan Monday afternoon.

The chase started sometime after 1 p.m. on Interstate 30 near Dolphin Road. At one point, the driver was going between 90 and 100 miles per hour on northbound Interstate 635.

The driver also pulled into an apartment parking lot, paused for a few minutes and then took off again speeding through neighborhoods in east Dallas.

He ended up pulling over and began running on foot after crashing the car through a gate.

Officers caught up to him a few minutes later near Gross and Shiloh roads and took him into custody.

