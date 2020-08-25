Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:35 PM MST until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:45 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Minnesota to get new COVID-19 saliva testing lab that will double state's testing capacity

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The nation’s leading distributor of COVID-19 saliva testing is planning to establish a new saliva testing lab in Minnesota that will more than double the state’s current test processing capacity, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday. 

State officials are working to finalize the $14.66 million contract with RUCDR Infinite Biologics and Vault Health. The lab is expected to be up and running by early October. 

Walz’s office says the new saliva lab will be capable of processing as many as 30,000 samples a day. Currently, Minnesota’s testing capacity hovers between 20,000 and 22,000 tests per day. The rolling average of COVID-19 tests processed daily in Minnesota labs is just under 14,000 a day. 

Officials say the saliva test is less prone to supply shortages than the nasal swab and is less uncomfortable. It also requires less PPE than the traditional swab for COVID-19 because it is self-collected under the supervision of a health professional. 

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 13: A laboratory technician holds test tubes containing saliva swabs during coronavirus (COVID-19) symptom tests at Gemotest laboratory in Moscow, Russia on April 13, 2020. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

To collect the saliva sample, an individual spits into a funnel attached to a small test tube until enough salvia is collected. They then close the tube with a plug that releases a preservative into the sample, which keeps it good for up to two weeks without needing refrigeration.

The state will set up 10 semi-permanent sites where any Minnesotans will be able to come to get the saliva test, according to the governor’s office. State and local partners will also be able to offer the test in mobile testing events. 

Minnesotans may also be able to perform the saliva test at home through Vault Health, although the state has not yet defined the parameters of a mail-order testing program. 