Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Alaskan glacier

The Brief Thomas Casey, 69, was found dead on Sept. 2 near the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau. Authorities say Casey died from injuries sustained in a fall. Casey was reported missing after he was last seen on Saturday.



An Arizona hiker has died after reportedly falling off a glacier in Alaska.

What we know:

The Alaska Department of Public Safety says the body of 69-year-old Thomas Casey, an Arizona resident, was found on Sept. 2 near the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau. The department said Casey died from injuries sustained in a fall.

Casey was reported missing after he was last seen on Saturday morning. It's unclear where he was going or when he would return. Police say Casey was visiting Juneau for the summer.

Thomas Casey (Juneau Police Dept.)

Authorities say search and rescue crews found Casey's body after his phone was pinged at a remote location between Thunder Mountain Trail and Nugget Creek Trail.

What's next:

Casey's body was sent to the medical examiner's office.

Map of the Mendenhall Glacier