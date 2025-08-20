Expand / Collapse search
Missing teen found dead in pond; woman allegedly threatened to disembowel Trump l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 20, 2025 10:03am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

From new video released surrounding the death of a teen whose body was found in a retention pond to a woman accused of threatening the life of President Donald Trump, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 20.

1. New details on teen's death

Missing teen found dead in pond caught on camera alone ‘sprinting’ toward water: ‘There’s no one chasing him’

More than one week after 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier was found dead in a Manatee County retention pond, the sheriff’s office is releasing video that sheds more light on what he was doing before he disappeared earlier this month.

2. Heads up, Android users!

Amazon app store to shut down on Androids Aug. 20. What it means for users

With Amazon’s app store leaving Android, here’s how you may be eligible for a refund if you haven’t used your Amazon Coins.

3. Execution date set for convicted killer

Richard Djerf: Arizona will execute man who killed four family members on Oct. 17

An execution date has been set for an Arizona man convicted of killing a couple and their two children over thirty years ago.

4. Record-breaking enrollment at ASU

Arizona State University sets new enrollment records for fall semester

Arizona State University has set new enrollment records for the fall semester, with over 42,000 new on-campus students and 79,000 online students.

5. Deadly threats against Trump

Indiana woman faces federal charges for social media threats to disembowel Trump

Nathalie Rose Jones told the Secret Service she would "disembowel" President Donald Trump and had a weapon ready for her "mission."

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Near-record temps expected amid Extreme Heat Warning

Near-record temps are expected in the Valley as an Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect.

