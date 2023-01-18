Expand / Collapse search
Missing Zelle deposits from your Bank of America account? Here’s what we know

By Steve Noviello
Published 
Updated 10:38AM
Money
FOX 4
GettyImages-1245947854.jpg article

Zelle icon displayed on a phone screen and Zelle logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 2, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DALLAS - Bank of America and Zelle are trending on Twitter as customers voice concerns about money missing from their accounts.  

According to social media posts, deposits into user accounts made via Zelle have suddenly disappeared leaving some accounts overdrawn and funds not available for payments.

Customers said calls to Bank of America’s customer service line have yielded little to no help.  

FOX 4 reached out to the point person at Bank of America who is in charge of media updates. We will bring you more as we learn it.  

In the meantime, some account holders report new messaging from Bank of America via their mobile app reporting Zelle transactions from the last four days have been delayed and will be updated.  