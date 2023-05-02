Molino 2 Wildfire: Man accused of starting the blaze identified

U.S. Forest Service fire investigators say a person who is accused of starting a wildfire in Southern Arizona has been identified.

The Molino 2 wildfire, which started April 30, forced the closure of Catalina Highway in the Coronado National Forest. The flames scorched about 115 acres and as of May 2, the fire is 90% contained.

In a tweet made on May 4, officials said they were able to "properly identify, locate, & interview the responsible individual."

"The case is now referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office," read a portion of the tweet.

The announcement came two days after forest officials announced a search for the suspect.

"Video footage shows an approximately 50- to 60-year-old, white, male, wearing a light grey colored shirt with tan cargo pants approach the scene where the filmmakers were shooting at a homemade target. Upon arrival, they stepped back and allowed the suspect to take five shots using his personal shotgun. It appears in the video the suspect had it loaded with incendiary bullets causing sparks to fly and starting the Molino 2 Wildfire," read a post made by officials on Facebook at the time.

USFS says using incendiary bullets and starting a wildfire are violations of 36 CFR 261.5 (b,c) punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or $5,000.