More than 12 inches of snow could fall in northern Arizona

A winter storm headed for northern Arizona could drop more than a foot of snow in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

Meteorologists say the storm will bring significant low elevation rain and higher elevation snow to northern Arizona starting Tuesday night.

A winter storm watch has been issued from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday for the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim and White Mountains above 6,000 feet.

They say 8 to 12 inches of snow could fall in northern Arizona with up to 16 inches possible in mountainous areas.

