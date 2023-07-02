Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Motorcyclist ejected after rear-ending a car, then struck by a truck, Phoenix Police say

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A 47-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after crashing into the back of a car on Saturday night and then getting hit by a truck, Phoenix Police said.

At around 7 p.m. on July 1 near Thunderbird Road and 51st Avenue, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says Robert Hazelton, 47, was riding his motorcycle south on 51st Avenue when he rear-ended a car.

"The primary collision caused the victim to be separated from the motorcycle where he was then stuck by a truck driving north on 51st Avenue," Bower said.

Hazelton was taken to the hospital where he died.

The drivers of the car that was rear-ended and the truck stayed at the scene to talk with police.

"The drivers were both evaluated for impairment; however, no signs were noted," Bower said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: