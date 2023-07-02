Motorcyclist ejected after rear-ending a car, then struck by a truck, Phoenix Police say

A 47-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after crashing into the back of a car on Saturday night and then getting hit by a truck, Phoenix Police said.

At around 7 p.m. on July 1 near Thunderbird Road and 51st Avenue, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says Robert Hazelton, 47, was riding his motorcycle south on 51st Avenue when he rear-ended a car.

"The primary collision caused the victim to be separated from the motorcycle where he was then stuck by a truck driving north on 51st Avenue," Bower said.

Hazelton was taken to the hospital where he died.

The drivers of the car that was rear-ended and the truck stayed at the scene to talk with police.

"The drivers were both evaluated for impairment; however, no signs were noted," Bower said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: