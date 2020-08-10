Mountain West delays football season, sources say

article

The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

A person involved in the decision told The Associated Press the Mountain West would not play any sports in the fall. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the conference was not yet prepared to make an official announcement.

The Mountain West’s decision comes less than a week after it announced plans to play an eight-game conference football season and allow its members to pursue two nonconference games.

Now the 12-team Mountain West, which includes Boise State, Air Force and San Diego State, joins the Mid-American Conference as leagues from the highest tier of NCAA Division I football to bail on the fall season and hope to make a go of it in the spring.