US finalizing deal to end Iran war; international crime trend hits Valley city | Nightly Roundup

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From the U.S. negotiating with Iran to end the war, to Pokémon thefts resulting in thousands being stolen in Tempe, here are your top stories for Sunday, May 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Triple shooting highlights AZ law regarding unborn children in violent crimes

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2. International crime trend hits Tempe

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3. Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

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4. Could this be the end of the war in Iran?

5. Walk honors fallen heroes ahead of Memorial Day

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