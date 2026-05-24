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US finalizing deal to end Iran war; international crime trend hits Valley city | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 24, 2026 6:05 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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From the U.S. negotiating with Iran to end the war, to Pokémon thefts resulting in thousands being stolen in Tempe, here are your top stories for Sunday, May 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Triple shooting highlights AZ law regarding unborn children in violent crimes

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Arizona unborn victim laws highlighted after 2nd tragedy in Buckeye shooting
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Arizona unborn victim laws highlighted after 2nd tragedy in Buckeye shooting

Buckeye police are recommending a third homicide charge against a shooting suspect following the deaths of Rylee Montgomery and two unborn children.

2. International crime trend hits Tempe

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Pokemon card theft: Suspect sought in $7,000 Tempe card shop burglary
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Pokemon card theft: Suspect sought in $7,000 Tempe card shop burglary

An international trend of Pokemon card thefts has reached Tempe, targeting a local business and resulting in thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and property damage.

3. Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

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Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center
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Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center

Mesa Police are actively searching for a deadly hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man near the Mesa Grand Shopping Center.

4. Could this be the end of the war in Iran?

Iran war: Peace deal, reopening Strait of Hormuz is 'largely negotiated'

Iran war: Peace deal, reopening Strait of Hormuz is 'largely negotiated'

President Trump said that a peace deal to stop the war in Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is "largely negotiated." The naval blockade remains in place until the deal is finalized. National Security Expert Hal Kempfer discusses what the negotiations could be looking like behind the scenes. 

5. Walk honors fallen heroes ahead of Memorial Day

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Phoenix 'Carry the Load' walk honors fallen military members for Memorial Day
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Phoenix 'Carry the Load' walk honors fallen military members for Memorial Day

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Phoenix on Sunday to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A look at your weather

Rain chances expected overnight across Arizona

Rain chances expected overnight across Arizona

A storm system moving into the state will bring slight chances of rain to the Valley. The high country will experience a wet Monday. 

Get your full forecast.

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