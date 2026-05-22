Arizona weather forecast: Highs creeping toward triple digits in Phoenix

The Brief The Valley's gradual warming trend continues on Friday, with highs inching toward triple digits, and staying that way throughout the weekend. The Memorial Day forecast calls for triple-digit highs and a chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the High Country. Rain chances for the Valley remain very slim at about 10%.



We're expecting slow warming to bring us to the low triple digits by the end of the weekend.

Friday and the Weekend:

The forecast high climbs to 97 degrees on Friday afternoon, which is perfectly average for the end of May. The warmer temperatures are accompanied by a few passing clouds over northern Arizona, and sunshine in the Valley. Winds will remain light to low-end breezy in northern Arizona, too.

The forecast high warms to 98 on Saturday in Phoenix and reaches 100 on Sunday. Both days will remain sunny and dry in the Phoenix metro. In northern Arizona, an isolated sprinkle is possible Saturday as afternoon heating lifts clouds over the higher terrain.

The better chance for showers to develop starts on Sunday. A few spot showers are possible in northern and eastern Arizona on Sunday afternoon. By Monday, an area of low pressure will approach Arizona from the Southwest. As this occurs, additional lift will help trigger showers and thunderstorms.

Memorial Day and Beyond:

For now, the best chance for storm activity appears to be over northern and eastern parts of the state with just a 10% chance of showers reaching the eastern or northern edge of the Valley. The forecast high caps in the mid 60s in Flagstaff, but near 100 in Phoenix on Memorial Day.

Behind that system, temperatures will slump back to the 90s through next week and potentially the following weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)