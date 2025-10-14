Mover arrested in $29,000 jewelry theft in Paradise Valley, police say

The Brief Makale Winfield, 32, a moving company employee, was arrested and accused of felony theft after allegedly stealing $29,000 worth of jewelry from a Paradise Valley home on Sept. 15. The theft was discovered after the moving company left the residence, and investigators say they linked Winfield to the crime after he sold the stolen jewelry at a Phoenix pawn shop, leading to his reported confession.



A 32-year-old man working as a mover was arrested in connection to a hefty jewelry theft in Paradise Valley that happened on Sept. 15.

What we know:

Makale Winfield, 32, is accused of stealing $29,000 worth of jewelry from a home near Invergordon Road and Bar Z Lane.

"The homeowner discovered the theft after a moving company had been working inside the residence. An investigation revealed that Winfield, an employee of the moving company, sold three rings matching the stolen items' descriptions at a Phoenix pawn shop later that same day at about 6:16 p.m.," the Paradise Valley Police Department said in a news release on Oct. 14.

Evidence, including cell phone data, was used to place Winfield at the scene of the crime and pawn shop, investigators said.

He was arrested and reportedly admitted he was responsible for the theft while working as a mover. He is accused of felony theft and trafficking stolen property.

He's being held at a Maricopa County jail.

"The Paradise Valley Police Department reminds the public to remain vigilant about securing valuables during home services and encourages reporting suspicious activity," the department said.

Map of the area where the theft happened

What we don't know:

Police did not say what moving company Winfield works for.