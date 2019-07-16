Netflix edits scene in 13 Reasons Why where character takes her life

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Netflix announced Monday night that a scene in drama series 13 Reasons Why has been edited, on the advice of medical experts.

"As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show," read a portion of the statement, which was posted to the company's verified Twitter page Monday night.

On the show's page on Netflix, the 1st season, which was released in 2017, is described as revolving around a series of tapes that "unravel the mystery" of a girl's tragic choice, after she died by suicide. The show was renewed for a second season, which was released in 2018, and a third season is scheduled for release this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nearly three-minute-long scene where character Hannah took her own life in the season finale is no longer available on Netflix. The new scene now features Hannah looking at herself in the mirror before cutting to see her parent's reaction to her death by suicide.

At the time the series premiered in 2017, mental health professionals expressed concerns about the show's graphic depiction of suicide, as well as the promotion of misconceptions. Meanwhile, a study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health suggested that the series' release was associated with a 28.9 percent increase in suicides among youth ages 10 to 17 in the U.S. in April 2017.

Help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (In Spanish/En Españ​​ol: 1-888-628-9454). Or text to 741-741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/