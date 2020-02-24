New development in Mesa will include apartments, businesses and restaurants

The landscape of Main Street is about to change.

"This is the start to downtown Mesa's reimagination," Jeff McVay said.

McVay is the manager of downtown transformation with the City of Mesa. He's excited that the grid will be moving downtown.

(The Grid)

"One of the things that Mesa needs is new residents.

And the grid will do just that.

"We are in process of taking a city garage that was built many many years ago -- sort of overbuild and underutilized -- and we're able to take that stranded asset in the City of Mesa and build 296 multi-family units, including 75 microunits," said Karrin Taylor Robson of Palladium Real Estate Development.

It will also house commercial space for stores and restaurants.

(The Grid)

"This is going to begin to open the door to a place that's got a great historic base, wonderful people, and an open attitude to new development," said Tony Wall of Palladium Real Estate Development.

For city officials, a new development like this means it keeps the economic engine turning.

"The businesses we want to attract, the restaurants -- this is what you need to have to bring those other economic development projects," McVay said.