New Mexico chase ends in Northern Arizona with officer-involved shooting

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have released details surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Northern Arizona.

The incident, according to a statement, began as a pursuit of a semi-truck along the I-40 in New Mexico. The shooting happened at Milepost 255 on I-40, which is in Winslow.

"The suspect was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers, deputies, or troopers were injured during the incident," read a portion of the statement.

DPS officials say they cannot confirm which agency or agencies were involved in the actual shooting. They also cannot confirm whether the semi involved in the chase was stolen.

Officials say an investigation into the incident is being carried out by DPS' Major Incident Division.

(This story was reported on from Phoenix.)

Area where the incident happened