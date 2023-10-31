Nightly Roundup: GCU fined millions of dollars; police investigate deadly assault in Queen Creek

Tonight's top stories include the massive fine GCU was handed by the feds; Queen Creek looking for more information on a deadly assault that ended in a juvenile's death and the history of Chase Field's iconic pool.

1. Grand Canyon University fined millions by federal education officials: Here's what to know

Featured article

2. Queen Creek Police looking for video in connection with deadly assault

Featured article

3. World Series 2023: History of the pool at Chase Field

Featured article

4. Gov. Hobbs announces new tax rebate for some Arizonans: Find out if you qualify for it

Featured article

5. Tony Navarrete: Mistrial declared for ex-Arizona State lawmaker accused of child molestation