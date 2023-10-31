Nightly Roundup: GCU fined millions of dollars; police investigate deadly assault in Queen Creek

Tonight's top stories include the massive fine GCU was handed by the feds; Queen Creek looking for more information on a deadly assault that ended in a juvenile's death and the history of Chase Field's iconic pool.
1. Grand Canyon University fined millions by federal education officials: Here's what to know
Federal education officials announced on Oct. 31 that they are fining Grand Canyon University to the tune of tens of millions of dollars as a result of an investigation. Here's what to know about the findings from the investigation, as well as the private university's response to the matter.
2. Queen Creek Police looking for video in connection with deadly assault
Queen Creek Police are asking for help from members of the public amid an investigation into an assault incident on Oct. 28 that ended in tragedy.
3. World Series 2023: History of the pool at Chase Field
It’s an iconic piece of Arizona Diamondbacks history and culture: the Chase Field pool. Here's the story of how it came to be.
4. Gov. Hobbs announces new tax rebate for some Arizonans: Find out if you qualify for it
Families in Arizona will soon get up to $750 from the state government, as a result of this year's state budget. Here's what to know about the Arizona Families Tax Rebate, and whether or not you qualify for it.
5. Tony Navarrete: Mistrial declared for ex-Arizona State lawmaker accused of child molestation
A mistrial was declared in the case of a former Democratic state senator accused of sexual conduct with two children.