No bail for mother charged with stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death

An East Garfield Park woman accused of fatally stabbing her 5-year-old daughter was ordered held without bail Monday.

Simone Austin, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to the Saturday death of Serenity Arrington, Chicago police said.

Austin allegedly stabbed Serenity in the throat about 9:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard, police said. She then approached officers at the scene, police said, before being arrested.

Arrington died shortly after at Stroger Hospital, and an autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed that Austin was Arrington’s mother.

Austin is due in court again Oct. 19.

Neighbors say Arrington had just moved to the block this summer, but in a short amount of time she made a big impression with her friendly smile.

Neighbors told Fox 32 News that the attack seemed out of character for Austin.

