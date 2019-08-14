Officials warn of scammers impersonating MCSO employees

Officials are warning residents in Maricopa County of scammers who are impersonating Maricopa County Sheriff's Office employees.

MCSO says several residents have reported receiving a call from people claiming to be employees at MCSO. The scammers are telling residents they have a warrant for their arrest due to missing jury duty or not paying fines and that they need to pay immediately. People are being told to withdraw cash, purchase money orders, or buy gift cards and meet the "employees" at MCSO headquarters.

The callers are referencing personal information regarding MCSO staff members, according to officials.

"It is important to remember that, MCSO will never ask for money over the phone or request to meet you in person to take your money," officials said in a statement.

If you receive an unusual phone call from an unknown number with the caller identifying themselves as MCSO staff, do not give out any personal information and report the call to MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.