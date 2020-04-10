Organization steps up to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic with grants

article

Millions of small businesses across the country are still waiting on financial aid from Uncle Sam, and many don’t have time to wait.

However, thanks to an organization called Local First Arizona, many small businesses in the Grand Canyon State don’t have to wait.

Small businesses make up the largest employer in the state. Many are mom-and-pop operations that run on razor thin margins.

Maya's Cajun Kitchen had been on fire in its first year of business, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stuck a fork in sales.

"Pretty much everything just stopped,“ said owner Maya Bartlett.

Bartlett runs a pop-up operation out of a shared kitchen, Selling vegan treats at places like farmers markets. However, when those events dried up, so did her bank account.

"I've lost about 90% of my income, so everything is just gone into a pause moment," said Bartlett.

Now, Local First Arizona is offering mini-grants to the smallest of small businesses, with three employees or less. There is also an emphasis on owners with young mouths to feed.

"These are electricians, locksmiths, beauticians, people who do not have a lot of wiggle room to make it through this economy," said Maria Lopez with Local First Arizona.

The money is donated by some of Arizona’s biggest businesses, like SRP and the Arizona Cardinals. The companies are stepping up to the plate to help their small business brothers and sisters.

"The more we invest in small businesses now, the quicker they will bounce back, so that’s our job," said Lopez.

Maya's grant was $1,500, which was enough to pay bills, rent, employees, and feed her kids for another month. Until Business bounces back, she’s doing meal pick-ups, improving her menu and preparing for an appetizing future.

"Just hang in there because we’re all going to make it," said Bartlett.

Local First Arizona has already handed out $175,000, and they expect to help some 300 more businesses in the coming weeks.

As the money is given out as grants, there is no repayment.

