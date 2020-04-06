Arizona Governor signs executive order halting evictions for small businesses, nonprofits

article

Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on April 6 that halted evictions for small businesses and nonprofits that are not able to make rent payments due to financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the order, evictions will be halted until May 31, 2020.

“Arizona is grateful to the many landlords who are already working as good partners with small businesses during these challenging times,” said Governor Ducey. “This order helps ensure no small business or nonprofit will face eviction due to COVID-19 and that landlords and small businesses work in partnership to make sure we get through this emergency together. There’s more work to do to ensure Arizona’s small businesses can make it through this public health emergency. As we continue to prioritize public health, we will continue to do everything in our power to support those in our small business and nonprofit communities serving us.”

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

