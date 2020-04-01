Small businesses should take advantage of loans during pandemic, even if one isn’t needed

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has been given more than $300 billion to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but experts say to file for it soon because they are still learning how long it will take to get it and who qualifies.

“It is important for small businesses to apply for the loan and get the loan because if you wait until you need it, the money may have run out and the application process and review may take longer than expecting," says Scott Roelofs, a chartered financial analyst with RCG Valuation.

He shares tips on how to go about this process, saying the first step is applying at sba.gov.

It can take a few minutes to fill out the application online and add your routing numbers, he says.

“The SBA is offering programs to help businesses with small loans up to 2 million dollars and they are low interest rates and can be paid back over 30 years," he explained.

The SBA is also offering $10,000 as an advance. He adds the IRS is also offering loans for small businesses.

"Even if you don’t think you are in trouble, even if you think you can make it through, these loans are for you," Roelofs says.

One major warning he has: Be aware of scams.

He advises and always go to websites ending in ".gov" to be safe.

