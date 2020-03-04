Stocks tumble as unemployment spikes on coronavirus layoffs
The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 1.3 percent when trading begins.
Delta Air Lines will allow customers to re-book travel affected by COVID-19 for up to 2 years
Delta Air Lines has announced that the company is extending customers’ ability to re-book travel impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for up to two years.
Sephora lays off some part-time workers but says it will pay 9,000 employees amid COVID-19 closures
Sephora announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has laid off “a portion” of its part-time and seasonal store employees.
A bleak US jobs report likely portends even deeper losses
A grim snapshot of the U.S. job market's sudden collapse emerged Friday with a report that employers shed hundreds of thousands of jobs last month because of the viral outbreak that's brought the economy to a near-standstill.
Restaurant CEO matching donations on GoFundMe campaign to help furloughed restaurant workers
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants in Arizona are only offering take-outs and deliveries, and that is hurting not only restaurant owners, but employees who often rely on tips as well.
Gov. Ducey orders barbers, salons to close by April 4
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered barbers and salons to close by April 4, under newly released guidance on essential services.
Walmart expands coronavirus precautions, will limit store capacity
The retailer will limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time.
Can you apply for unemployment insurance on coronavirus furlough?
Congress decreed that employees on furlough do qualify for unemployment benefits.
Help Wanted: These companies are hiring employees during the coronavirus pandemic
Although the coronavirus pandemic has sparked widespread unemployment across the country due to many businesses being forced to shut down or adjust hours, some companies are still hiring.
Hobby Lobby closes all stores, furloughs most employees without pay
The company will also be ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of company-provided paid time off benefits.
Arizona unemployment agency inundated with layoff claims amid COVID-19 pandemic
A tidal wave of unemployment claims triggered by mass coronavirus-related layoffs has inundated Arizona’s unemployment insurance office, triggering telephone and internet filing glitches and processing delays that the agency promised to work through as quickly as possible.
US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak
A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy.
Public safety vendor accused of price gouging amid coronavirus pandemic
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, prices for some products, such as masks, toilet paper and hand sanitizer, have seen big increases. Now, two Arizona lawmakers say a vendor is engaging in price gouging against first responders.
Memo: Some may not get stimulus checks until August, but direct deposits likely to start mid-April
The document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April.
Social Security recipients who don’t file taxes will get automatic stimulus payments, Treasury says
Social Security recipients that they will not have to file a tax return in order to receive a stimulus check.
US unemployment claims hit record 6.6 million amid coronavirus outbreak
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week - doubling a record high set just one week earlier - a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.
Small businesses should take advantage of loans during pandemic, even if one isn't needed
The Small Business Administration (SBA) has been given more than $300 billion to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but experts say to file for it soon because they are still learning how long it will take to get it and who qualifies.
Rent is due, but some are having difficulty making payment due to coronavirus pandemic
For many, the first of the month means rent is due. However, as COVID-19 continues to spread, some renters are in financial trouble. Despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announcing a new program to assist tenants, one tenant may still lose her home.
Arizonans express frustration with state's unemployment claim process amid pandemic
FOX 10 has learned the extra load on the system appears to be causing serious issues for payment.
April marks 1st full day for Ducey's stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 outbreak
April 1 was the first full day Arizonans were asked, under a stay-at-home order issued by Governor Doug Ducey, to limit their time away from home. Some people, however, are still out and about.