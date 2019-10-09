Over $2 million worth of fake Nike shoes seized at Los Angeles port

article

Over 14,806 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes have been seized at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers say if the shoes were genuine, it would have an estimated retail price of $2,247,680.



CBP Officers and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations discovered the counterfeit shoes while conducting an enforcement exam on a shipment that just arrived from China. Officers say the shoes were in a box labeled as “napkins”; U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the label was a way to disguise the items.



During an investigation it was confirmed the shoes were in violation of Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Off-White, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 1 (blue, black, red, white), Air Jordan 11, Air Max ’97 protected designs and trademarks.

“Intellectual property theft is a crime that leads to lost revenue for American industry, a loss of American jobs, and often poses a threat to public health and safety,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles in a statement.

A pair of special edition Nike and retro designs can potentially sell for $2,000 online. Officials say consumers shopping online are eventually likely to encounter fraudulent sellers.

“Counterfeit brand-name shoes is a multi-million dollar criminal industry. The trafficking of these items is extremely lucrative and becomes more profitable in markets involving successful and popular products.” said CBP Port Director of the LA/Long Beach Seaport LaFonda Sutton-Burke.

If anyone has any suspicion of or information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade, they are urged to contact e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.

