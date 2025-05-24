Owner praises staff's calm response during ice cream store robbery in Phoenix

article

The Brief Lix Uptown Ice Cream in Phoenix was robbed at gunpoint on Friday with the suspect getting away with over $300. Surveillance video caught the whole incident on camera. Owner Richard Dolan says this wasn't the first time his shop has been robbed and says the money goes a long way in keeping his business afloat.



A Phoenix ice cream shop was robbed at gunpoint on May 23.

Police are using surveillance video that caught the incident on camera to find the suspect.

Why you should care:

Lix Uptown Ice Cream is a popular spot as many families come by to get a scoop or two on a regular basis.

On Friday, there were customers in the back of the shop when the robbery happened. The owner said it's lucky no one was hurt and that the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

"Why does he gotta pick on the little guy?" said Richard Dolan, owner of Lix Uptown Ice Cream.

What they're saying:

A half hour before close Friday night, an armed man entered Lix Uptown Ice Cream Shop, demanding the two girls behind the counter unlock the cash register.

The owner, Richard Dolan, said he had just stepped out, and watching the video back is unsettling.

"It's pretty scary how he just kind of walked in really nonchalant," Dolan said. "That could happen at any time."

And sadly, it has happened before to the small shop.

"We were robbed a couple of years ago. They broke a window, came in," Dolan said.

An experience that changed how Dolan handles cash in the store.

"I used to leave change in the drawer and so if anybody knows that, they know there's going to be cash there, so I take it out during the day, so there wasn't all that many big bills," Dolan said.

But the thief did take off with more than $300, money that means a lot to a small and hard-working staff.

"We all work our butts off. I haven't had a day off in nearly three years, you know, we're making this happen and he can just walk in here and take my money. It just, it sucks," Dolan said.

Dig deeper:

Dolan said he's very proud of the way the two young women behind the register handled the situation, reiterating that no amount of money is worth a life.

If you have any information that can help catch this thief, reach out to Phoenix Police.

Map of where the robbery happened: