Parents killed in Maricopa County double shooting, 4 kids left without parents

A woman and man were found dead inside a Tonopah home Thursday, Aug. 20, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11:20 a.m., deputies responded to reports of two people who were shot in a home near the 33000 block of West Ardmore Road.

Inside the home, two people were found dead. They are identified has Jasmine Licea, 39, Michael Berumen, 41.

Deputies say there are no outstanding suspects in this shooting.

"This case remains under investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the sheriff's office said.

Loved ones speak out on the incident

Family and friends of Licea say she's a victim of murder. Court documents filed by Licea in April say she accused her children's father, Berumen, of domestic violence.

Now, four months later, their children are without parents. Family and friends say their four children were at the home when the shooting happened.

Tshaiva Kelley, her friend, says she's still processing this tragedy. "Thinking how if she never came back here, she would be around," Kelley said.

A native of New Jersey, Licea moved back to her hometown several months ago with her kids. She shared three of them with Berumen.

He then filed a petition for sole custody in January because she left the state. By late March, a court order required Licea to return to Arizona, so she did.

But, she filed a response accusing Berumen of domestic violence. She claimed he threatened her with a gun and that his erratic behavior caused her to leave to New Jersey.

She also said he allegedly used drugs.

Kelley says Licea confided in her, but that it took time. "I made it clear this is not safe for you, this is not safe for them," she said.

Licea wanted sole custody but by the end of July, the court dismissed the case. It appeared the couple had reconciled and the family reunited in Tonopah.

"Our community is torn apart over this. Jasmine was known and loved by just about everybody around here," said Aimee Focaraccio, a friend of Licea.

She wishes her old friend never left home. "She was here in New Jersey and she was safe, so were her children," Focaraccio said.

Licea is described as a loving mother who had a passion for rescuing animals. "She was happy. She was genuine. She cared. She had such compassion and understanding," Focaraccio remembered.

Licea's children, ages two to 18, are left with trauma and questions. "These babies have to now have therapy for a very long time. Their lives have to be rearranged. They have to understand mommy's in heaven," Kelley said.

Details surrounding the shooting haven't been released and it's not confirmed if the incident was a murder-suicide.

Anyone wanting to help the family during their time of tragedy can visit their GoFundMe page.