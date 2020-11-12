PCSO investigates 'egregious' child abuse case after woman's 8-year-old son was hospitalized for weeks

article

A Pinal County mother is accused of hurting her 8-year-old son so badly that he was hospitalized for several weeks, county officials said on Nov. 12.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the case began when the mother, 29-year-old Claudia Genis brought her son to a local hospital, where she claimed he had injured himself after falling off a skateboard in early September.

Doctors reportedly saw that the injuries were consistent with that of abuse and contacted authorities. The boy had multiple broken bones and internal organ injuries so severe that he was flown to Phoenix for emergency surgery in critical condition.

Detectives say the boy had likely been injured for one or two days before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He spent several weeks in the hospital recovering.

The child was placed in the custody of the Dept. of Child Services and told authorities that his mother was the one who abused him. The abuse reportedly began when the pandemic started and he had to stay home from school.

Claudia Genis surrendered on Nov. 10 and was booked into Pinal County Jail.

"PCSO detectives stated this is likely one of the worst cases of child abuse they have investigated in their careers," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

The mother is being held on a $750,000 bond.

“This case is truly heartbreaking, the fact someone could do this to an innocent child," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "But I am thankful our Detectives were able to get to the bottom of it, and free this child from his abuser."

PCSO says Genis continues to cooperate with them and the investigation is ongoing.

