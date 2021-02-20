PD: Robbery suspects seen stealing cash, lottery tickets from west Phoenix store

Silent Witness is searching for information about two suspects who reportedly stole from a convenience store near 27th Avenue and Buckeye on Jan. 3.

Phoenix police say two men came into the store early that morning, walked behind the counter and stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. One of the suspects appeared to have a gun in his waistband, officials said.

Both suspects are believed to be Hispanic men in their late 20s. One is described as being 5'8" and 190 pounds with a black beanie, black bandana, gray shorts, a light-colored T-shit and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as being 6' tall and 150 pounds with a black mask, white tank top, red shorts and black shoes. He has tattoos on his hands, left eye, neck and left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

