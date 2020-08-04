PD: Teen killed in West Valley hit-and-run crash

Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Valley.

Phoenix police say the crash happened at 11:50 p.m. on August 3 near 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. The victim, identified as Erin Covarrubias, was walking along the roadway when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop after the collision and left the scene.

Covarrubias was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Investigators say there is no description of the suspect or vehicle at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.