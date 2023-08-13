Pedestrian hit by car in central Phoenix, in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in central Phoenix early Sunday morning, and police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to an area near 7th Avenue and Coolidge Street and found the man with severe injuries.

The driver involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

"Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle involved was traveling northbound on 7th Avenue when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing 7th Avenue mid-block," said Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix PD. "Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision."

No names were released.

Where it happened: