Phoenix convenience store shooting leaves man seriously wounded: police

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on June 14.

The shooting, according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky with the Phoenix Police Department, happened at a convenience store in the area of 19th Avenue and Glendale. The victim, identified as a male, was found by officers who responded to the scene. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Officers are investigating what lead up to the shooting. There are currently no suspects in custody," read a portion of the brief statement by Phoenix Police.

Map of the shooting scene