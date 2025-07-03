Phoenix driver becomes stuck under semi-truck

article

The Brief A woman became stuck under a semi-truck in Phoenix on Thursday, July 3. The Phoenix Police Department is working on figuring out why the crash happened.



Phoenix Police say a woman drove underneath a semi-truck and became stuck on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened near 24th Avenue and Buckeye Road on July 2.

The woman's injuries weren't life-threatening, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said, and she did not need to be extricated from her car.

"Details of how this crash occurred are still being investigated," Sgt. Bower said.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the woman to drive underneath the semi-truck.

Map of where the crash happened