Phoenix hit-and-run crash leaves man critically hurt, driver sought

Police are looking for the driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

According to police, the collision happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 8 near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition.

"Officers searched the nearby neighborhood and did not find any car related to this incident," police said.

The intersection of 35th Avenues and Camelback Road is closed due to the investigation.

No further details were released.

