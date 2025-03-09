Phoenix homicide suspect flees the scene of shooting, PD says

The Brief An unidentified man was shot and killed following an altercation in Phoenix on Saturday, March 8. Police haven't released the name of the victim, and the suspect hasn't been caught.



A homicide suspect is on the run after Phoenix Police say he shot and killed a man on March 8.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Osborn Road and 51st Avenue around 3:30 p.m. That's where Phoenix Police Lt. Vince Lewis said officers found a man who had been shot.

The man died at the hospital.

"Detectives learned that an altercation took place involving the victim when the shooting occurred. The unidentified suspect fled in an unknown vehicle with an unidentified driver," Lt. Lewis said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release the name of the victim.

No suspects have been identified in this case, but police say the shooter was male.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Map of where the shooting happened: