Phoenix house party ends in the death of a man, police say

The Brief Gabriel Gillespie, 26, was killed at a house party in Phoenix on Oct. 13, police say. The party was near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue. One of two suspects, Kason Nelson, 19, was arrested.



A man was shot and killed at a Phoenix house party early in the morning on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue.

"Upon arrival, the victim, 26-year-old Gabriel Gillespie, was located deceased with at least one gunshot wound. Several witnesses were contacted on scene, and it was learned the shooting stemmed from a party at a rental house near the location," Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

Investigators determined there were two different nearby shooting scenes and two suspects.

"Evidence confirmed two suspects were shooting at each other. It is unknown if Gabriel was the intended target or was caught in the crossfire," Sgt. Reeson said.

One of the suspects, Kason Nelson, 19, was arrested and is accused of weapons violations and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation into this shooting continues.