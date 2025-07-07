Phoenix man accused of holding his girlfriend captive for weeks

The Brief Timothy James Wood, 36, is accused of kidnapping and sexual assault charges after he reportedly held his girlfriend captive for at least 2 weeks. She was able to escape to a neighbor's house where 911 was called, leading to Wood's arrest. Wood is in jail and is being held on a $150K bond.



A Phoenix man is accused of kidnapping and sexual assault charges for allegedly holding his girlfriend captive for 14 days in a shed while beating her and threatening to kill her.

Her escape was successful thanks to a neighbor, and it led to his arrest on July 2.

What we know:

A young woman covered in swelling, bite marks and bruises throughout her body showed up on a neighbor's doorstep.

"She was frantic. She was scared to death that he was going to find her and kill her," the neighbor said to FOX 10. "She had two black eyes, and then she had a cut right in here. She had a bruise on her head. She had a bruise on her leg."

The neighbor took her inside to calm her down.

"You could tell she hadn't been taken care of, hadn't showered. She was kind of, you know, dirty and stuff," the neighbor said.

That's when the neighbor learned the woman was finally able to escape from her boyfriend, 36-year-old Timothy James Wood, who was allegedly holding her captive for at least two weeks.

Wood was arrested outside his parents' home near Glendale and 23rd avenues. In his initial court appearance, prosecutors detailed claims made by the victim.

What they're saying:

"He held her captive for over 14 days, imprisoned in a shed. He beat her. He forced sex on her under threats of death. He held down her neck to stop her breathing. He tied her down at the door with lots of chains. He threatened to cut off her foot with a saw, and then he pulled out a saw and actually did injure her foot to some extent," a prosecutor said in court. "He dug a hole underneath the shed, and he buried her for two days. This victim, very well for 14 days, may have been worried that she may not survive this incident."

According to court documents, Wood used chains to keep the shed doors from opening and also put bricks in front of the doors so she couldn't get out. The woman was able to escape through the back of the shed.

Wood replied, denying the claims.

"These are some crazy allegations. I don't ... that's not me," he said. "I have three kids and this is just ... she just got out of the loony bin or whatever. I don't know. It's in Mesa. I guess she has these episodes, and when she has an episode, I'm supposed to call her mom. I wasn't home at the time. When I got home, the police were there, and this all just kind of broke out."

The young woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I hate to see somebody so young, you know, I just hope that she gets help and I hope she's got the family to support her to get help," the neighbor said.

FOX 10 learned that Wood was previously sentenced to a year in prison in 2010 for attempted aggravated domestic violence.

He remains in jail, and his bond is set at $150,000 cash-only.

What you can do:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources