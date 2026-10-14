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Phoenix parents demand answers after Encanto Elementary teacher faces federal child sex crime charges

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 14, 2026 5:52 PM MST
Published October 14, 2026 5:52 PM MST
Parents demand answers after Phoenix teacher arrested for child sex crimes
Parents demand answers after Phoenix teacher arrested for child sex crimes

Parents demand answers after Phoenix teacher arrested for child sex crimes

Parents at Encanto Elementary School in West Phoenix are demanding answers after learning third-grade teacher Gabriel Chacon was arrested on federal charges a full week after the arrest occurred. FOX 10's Brian Webb has more. 

The Brief

    • A Phoenix elementary school teacher is facing federal charges after being arrested for distribution of child sexual material.
    • Parents at Encanto Elementary School are expressing anger and concern after learning about the arrest a full week after it occurred.
    • The district stated it was notified by the FBI on Oct. 7 and assured families that no district students are connected to the investigation.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix teacher is in federal custody, facing charges of distribution of child sexual material following an arrest on Oct. 7.

The news came as a shock to parents at Encanto Elementary School in West Phoenix, but some are also upset that they did not know sooner.

The backstory:

The 32-year-old teacher, Gabriel Chacon, was first identified by an undercover officer in Australia. He is accused of participating in an encrypted chat group and sharing illicit communications about young children. When confronted, authorities say Chacon admitted to being in the chat group but claimed the contents were all "fantasy."

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Encanto Elementary teacher arrested by FBI after allegedly confessing to child sex crimes
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Encanto Elementary teacher arrested by FBI after allegedly confessing to child sex crimes

Encanto Elementary 3rd-grade teacher Gabriel Chacon was arrested on federal charges after allegedly distributing child sex abuse material and boasting about classroom access in a dark web chatroom, court records show.

Encanto Elementary 3rd-grade teacher Gabriel Chacon was arrested on federal charges after allegedly distributing child sex abuse material and boasting about classroom access in a dark web chatroom, court records show.

What parents are saying

Parents learned about the arrest a full week after it took place, leaving many demanding answers after receiving little initial communication from the school district.

"I feel heartbroken, sad, disgusted. I feel confused," said Frances Garcia, a parent who has five children attending Encanto Elementary School, including one who was in Chacon's third-grade class. "My child is here Monday through Friday all day while I’m at work. Now, I had a very hard time dropping my child off today, not knowing if she was gonna be safe."

Parents reported that the school district initially only informed them that Chacon was placed on administrative leave.

Concerned Parents:

"I feel like they let us down, like, so much, you know? It’s just heartbreaking to see it," said Josh Rodriguez, who has two children at Encanto Elementary. 

While his children were not in Chacon's class, one was located in the same building. 

"And it’s like my kid goes to school there," Rodriguez said. "Like, there could’ve been pictures taken of her and pictures of other kids, and it’s like, that’s what’s concerning me a lot, too."

Disturbing messages

One of Chacon’s alleged messages, posted under the handle "ND Dom," included bragging about having access to children and hypothetically possessing images of them.

"I want an explanation from the school. They mean—they left us just a mystery, you know? And they left us with just a punch to the chest," Rodriguez said. "I don’t know how to feel anymore with the district, with Encanto Elementary. So it’s like, I don’t even know if I want my child to attend here anymore."

While Chacon admitted to being in the chat, according to authorities, the suspect said the rest was all "fantasy."

Gabriel Lorenzo Chacon, a third-grade teacher at Encanto Elementary School in Phoenix, is seen in an Arizona driver's license photo (center) and an FBI surveillance photo taken outside his residence prior to his arrest on federal child sexual abuse m

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Both parents stated they believe their children are unharmed, but they remain troubled by the severe accusations facing a teacher at their school and a school district they accuse of withholding information.

The school district responds

In a statement to FOX 10, the Osborn School District said:

"On October 7, 2026, the F.B.I. advised District administrators that Encanto teacher Gabriel Chacon was arrested in connection with distribution of child pornography. We were assured that law enforcement had no information that any Osborn Elementary School students were connected in any way to the reported criminal behavior. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation. Immediately upon learning of Mr. Chacon’s arrest, the District placed him on administrative leave, restricted his access to district technology and buildings, and reported the information to the Arizona State Board of Education.

As a school district, we are taking all measures necessary to ensure the safety and emotional well-being of your children—our students.  We are also committed to ensuring that our students’ learning experiences continue seamlessly. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we work through this situation."

What's next:

Some parents were invited to speak with administrators at Encanto Elementary School on the evening of Oct. 14. 

Map of Encanto Elementary School in Phoenix:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Frances Garcia, a parent with children at Encanto Elementary School; Josh Rodriguez, a parent with children at Encanto Elementary School; law enforcement authorities; an official statement from the Osborne School District; FOX 10 reporter Brian Webb; and previous FOX 10 reports.

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