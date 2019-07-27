Phoenix PD: Missing woman found safe

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police have canceled a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old woman after she was found safe.

According to police, Donna Bitterman left her home during the overnight hours near 14th St. and East Bell Road. She's described as 5' tall, 110 pounds, has brown/gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a two-tone blue shirt with white stripes, jeans, and black slippers. Police say she recently suffered a medical event, which may cause her to be disoriented.

Details regarding where Bitterman was found have not been released.