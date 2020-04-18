Phoenix Police: 3 people arrested in connection with shooting of woman

article

Phoenix Police officials say three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old in Phoenix.

According to a statement released Saturday afternoon, Phoenix Police officials say officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road at 7:30 p.m. on April 2. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as a woman, near a garage with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Police identified the three suspects as 21-year-old Eugene Allen, 25-year-old Willie Jenkins, and 19-year-old Damond Neal. Jenkins was arrested on April 10 in Tempe, while Allen and Neal were arrested on April 17.

Investigators say with the help of the U.S. Marshals, Allen and Neal were located in a nearby city. The suspects failed to stop for officers, but authorities did not initiate a pursuit. Instead, a tire deflation device was deployed, which disabled the car in the area of I-17 and Thomas.

Allen, Neal, and a third person, who was not identified by police, were arrested after they ran on foot.

According to police, Allen, Jenkins and Neal are accused of attempted murder, while Allen is also accused of marijuana possession. As for the unidentified third person who ran with Allen and Neal, he is accused of unlawful flight and drug possession.