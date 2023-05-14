Phoenix Police identifies woman killed in 2-car crash

Phoenix Police officials have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a crash during the morning hours of May 14.

The crash, according to a statement, happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Glendale. Officers responded to a two-car crash in the area just before 6:30 a.m..

"One of the drivers, identified as 20-year-old Essence Burnes, was transported to the hospital where she later died. The passenger in her car was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators said based on early information, Burnes was headed south on 19th Avenue when her car was hit by another car that wad headed west on Glendale Avenue.

"Impairment is not believed to be a factor with the driver of the second vehicle. Any impairment for the first vehicle will be determined through a postmortem blood analysis. This remains an ongoing investigation to determine who failed to stop at the signal light," read a portion of the statement.

Map of where the crash happened