Phoenix Police release new video of deadly officer-involved shooting

New video and details are being released of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this year.

The shooting happened in March and started with a phone call from 35-year-old Eric Hagstrom's girlfriend, Erin Goldberg. She told police she was trying to drive him to the hospital, but he refused and instead stole her car and drove to her house.

Police treated it as a domestic violence call and arrived to find Hagstrom lying down in the driveway with a loaded gun. He was acting erratic and under the influence at the time.

Officer body cam and surveillance video captured the fatal incident. Hagstrom was on the ground next to a vehicle when officers arrived. He suddenly moved and pointed the gun at his head, and that's when Phoenix Officer Steven Hawes fired his weapon four times.

In the video, Officer Hawes can be heard saying, "he put the gun to his head and then he put it up and pointed it towards me."

Hagstrom was placed in handcuffs and treated by emergency responders. He died at the hospital.

Advertisement

Officer Hawes had been with the department for less than two years at the time.

His girlfriend tells FOX 10 she thinks the shooting was unjustified. She said he had been in and out of rehab and on meth at the time. She claims she was never a victim of domestic violence and describes Hagstrom as an incredible individual who suffered from addiction.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is reviewing the shooting.