Plane makes belly landing at Falcon Field in Mesa

Video released by officials with Mesa Fire & Medical Department on Oct. 11 shows a private plane making a dramatic landing at Falcon Field following a landing gear problem.

According to a statement released by Cpt. Mike Castillo, the plane, described as a North American T6 ex-Navy aircraft, was experiencing a hydraulic failure with its landing gear when it had to make the landing.

"The plane was instructed by the tower to do multiple flybys to burn fuel before safely making a belly landing," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials say two people were onboard the plane at the time of the landing. Both were able to exit the plane without injuries following landing.