Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Azusa police chase ends in rope rescue after car allegedly drives off cliff

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated September 8, 2023 11:04AM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Car falls of cliff in Azusa

A car chase in Azusa ends in a fatal crash when the alleged suspect drives their car off a cliff.

AZUSA, Calif. - An alleged car chase ended in a rope rescue after the potential suspect drove off a cliff in Angeles Forest, officials said. The driver was being followed in a pursuit by Azusa Police Department.

Azusa Police chase ends in rope rescue

The suspect allegedly drove off a cliff in the Angeles Forest following a chase, authorities said.

SkyFOX was overhead at the scene in the national forest near Azusa.

Azusa police chase ends in car flipped

The suspect allegedly drove off the side of a cliff in the Angeles Forest, according to authorities.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for nor their current condition.

Car flipped over cliff after chase in Azusa

The suspect allegedly drove off a cliff in Angeles Forest during a pursuit, authorities said.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.