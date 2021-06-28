Police in Las Vegas responds to call of possibly armed suspect at MGM Grand

article

Police in Las Vegas responded to a call of a possibly armed suspect at the MGM Grand Monday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Officers on the scene were told there was a person with a gun.

LVMPD, however, said there was no credible information that shots were ever fired and a victim has not been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.