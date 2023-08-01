No suspicious packages or items found following bomb threat in Downtown Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officers responded to a bomb threat situation in Downtown Phoenix on Aug. 1.

The incident, according to Phoenix Police officials, unfolded at a building in the area of 1st Street and Washington. Officers were called out to the area at around 3:30 p.m., and several businesses were cleared out due to the investigation.

Subsequently, police officials say no suspicious packages or items were found, and the area has been cleared.

Light rail service, according to police, was not affected by the incident.

Incident Scene