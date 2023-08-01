Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

No suspicious packages or items found following bomb threat in Downtown Phoenix: PD

By
Published 
Updated 5:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers responded to a bomb threat situation in Downtown Phoenix on Aug. 1.

The incident, according to Phoenix Police officials, unfolded at a building in the area of 1st Street and Washington. Officers were called out to the area at around 3:30 p.m., and several businesses were cleared out due to the investigation.

Subsequently, police officials say no suspicious packages or items were found, and the area has been cleared.

Light rail service, according to police, was not affected by the incident.

Incident Scene