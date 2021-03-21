Police investigating shooting death of man in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on March 21.

According to a statement, at around 2:40 a.m. on March 21, officers were called out to an area north of 16th Street and McDowell for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man in the roadway with gunshot injuries.

"Phoenix Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say according to witnesses, a car had driven by and shot into the location. The victim, meanwhile, was hit by gunfire as he was attempting to run. The car later fled the scene. There is no description of the car.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

