Police release bodycam video of New Year's Eve shootout on the I-10

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It was a wild chase down Valley freeways on New Year's Eve that ended with police shooting a serial bank robbery suspect. Now, a look at the incident from the officers' viewpoint is available, as Goodyear Police officials released hours of body camera footage of the chase and shooting.

When the incident happened, ADOT cut their cameras at the end of the police chase. The new video shows the scary moments police encountered a bank robbery suspect. The incident unfolded on the I-10 near 43rd Avenue. The suspect, Jimmy Munoz, was branded the "Stagecoach Bandit" by the FBI because of a string of bank robberies he was involved in, back in December. In some of the surveillance video from the bank robberies that were released by police, a man police claim is Munoz went up to the counter and demanded money.

The robberies included banks in Scottsdale and Phoenix before a robbery in Goodyear on the 31st. The teller told police she thought he had a gun, but didn't see one. As for the chase, it was spike strips that stopped Munoz's car after a chase. Officers said in the police report they thought the suspect had a gun. Meanwhile, Munoz survived his wounds, and remains in jail facing a laundry list of charges. His trial is set to start in November.