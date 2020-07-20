Police release new body-camera video of deadly Fourth of July officer-involved shooting

The Phoenix Police Department has released new body-camera video in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in the driveway of a home on July 4.

Twenty-eight-year-old James Garcia was sitting in a car outside of a home near 56th Avenue and Glenrosa after police were called to the scene to investigate a possible assault.

Officers say Garcia refused to get out of the car and told police to shoot him.

Moments later, police say they noticed Garcia had a gun in his hand and shortly after, officers opened fire, killing Garcia.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Advertisement

Earlier this month, police released a portion of the body-camera video but said the full video could not be released at that time because doing so would compromise their investigation.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams has requested an independent investigation of the case by the FBI.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.