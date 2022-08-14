3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
18
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:12 PM MST until SUN 11:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:15 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:40 PM MST until SUN 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:19 PM MST until SUN 11:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:55 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 9:34 PM MDT until MON 2:30 AM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:04 PM MDT until SUN 11:15 PM MDT, Apache County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 8:01 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:54 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Graham County

3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Witness describes chaos after Six Flags Great America shooting

A witness who was at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee describes the chaos after gunfire erupted in the parking lot Sunday night.

GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night.

According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away.

Parent of child at Six Flags Great America during shooting speaks out

Adrian Novak's daughter was at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night when gunfire rang out.

Six Flags security and Gurnee police officers immediately responded, the spokesperson said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Emergency services also responded. Two people were transported to an area hospital. A third victim declined treatment, the spokesperson said.

3 wounded after vehicle fires shots at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night.

"The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating," the spokesperson said.

Illinois State Police say they responded to Six Flags to assist with the incident.

A source tells FOX 32 Chicago that the three victims were shot outside the front entrance gates to the park. They all sustained non-life threatening injuries, the source said.

Police respond to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for reported shooting

Illinois State Police say they responded Sunday night to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for a reported shooting.

The source also said the situation does not sound like an active-shooter incident.

A Six Flags employee told FOX 32 Chicago that he heard two to three shots. He also says he saw a man get shot in the leg, and another person on the ground.

Videos on social media show visitors of the park sheltering in place, as well as a heavy police presence in the area.

Multiple police agencies responded to reports of a shooting at the amusement park. Gurnee police said no other details are available other than that a shooting occurred and that there are "numerous police departments on location clearing out the park."

Some videos on social media said multiple people were shot, and that some people ran between rollercoasters and jumped over fences to flee the park. Other videos show people running and screaming.

Nobody is reported in custody.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back later for updates.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.