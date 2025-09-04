Expand / Collapse search
Police search for 'charismatic' suspect in targeted Scottsdale killing

By
Published  September 4, 2025 8:51pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Matthew Dieringer

The Brief

    • Scottsdale police are searching for Matthew Dieringer, 35, who is suspected of killing Frank Quaranta, 67, in a targeted attack on Sept. 1.
    • Quaranta was found deceased in his home on September 1 after he didn't show up for work.
    • Police describe Dieringer as "manipulative and charismatic" and are warning the public to use caution and call 911 if they see him.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a man described as "manipulative and charismatic" who is wanted in connection with an apparent targeted killing in Scottsdale on Sept. 1.

Timeline:

Investigators first became aware of what happened when they responded to the victim's home near 68th Street and McDowell Road around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

Scottsdale PD said the victim, 67-year-old Frank Quaranta, didn't show up to work, which was a cause for concern.

"Responding officers were unable to contact the victim any other way and forced entry inside the residence to check on Quaranta. Tragically, Quaranta was found deceased inside. Detectives and crime scene specialists spent the next several hours processing the home for evidence," the police department said in a Sept. 4 news release.

Suspect Identified:

Police say Matthew Dieringer, 35, is suspected of killing Quaranta. They say he has a history of homelessness and has been "described as manipulative and charismatic, often befriending others to assist him with a place to stay."

Dieringer has not been arrested and police need help figuring out where he is.

"If Dieringer is seen, use caution and do not approach; call 911 immediately," investigators say.

Police say Dieringer has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Map of the area where the incident took place

What we know:

Police did not say what kind of injuries Quaranta had when officers found him.

What you can do:

Aside from calling 911 if you see Dieringer, you can contact Scottsdale Police at 480-312-TIPS, or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

If you call Silent Witness, you may be eligible for a $1,000 award if there is an arrest or indictment in the case.

The Source

  • The Scottsdale Police Department

