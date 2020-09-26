Police searching for those responsible in man’s hit-and-run death

Phoenix Police want to find the driver, or drivers, involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on July 29.

51-year-old James Gray-Mountain was struck and killed at 38th Street and McDowell Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police released surveillance video Sept. 26. It shows the victim was hit in the road possibly by a Grey Toyota Prius missing a hubcap on the driver's side.

Witnesses say it's possible a second vehicle was also involved.

Anyone with information can call 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.